Teen accused in death of Albuquerque man to face judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of six teens accused in the shooting death of an Albuquerque bartender will also face a judge Monday.

In summer 2015, police say 19-year-old Ryan Archibeque and five others were out “mobbing” when one of the teens shot and killed Steven Gerecke in his driveway.

Archibeque took a plea deal last June. The murder charge against him was dropped and instead, he pleaded guilty to four counts, including aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon.

He’s expected in court Monday afternoon and could possibly be sentenced.

If sentenced as an adult, he faces up to 15 years in prison.