Suspect in deadly stolen car crash pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspected car thief charged with killing a 14-year-old and her mother will stay locked up. After several delays, Elexus Groves finally appeared in court Monday for her arraignment.

Groves is facing two murder charges for the deaths of 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mother Shauna Arredondo Boling. She’s accused of ramming into them in a stolen van and police say Groves has admitted to being the driver.

In court Monday, Groves’ attorney started by filing a motion to dismiss the case saying the delays in getting Groves in court are a problem. The judge denied the request agreed that the state was not at fault for the delays.

She then set a no bond hold. Groves’ attorney pleaded not guilty on her behalf.

The man allegedly in the car with Groves, Paul Garcia is also on a no bond hold.

He too is facing two counts of murder.