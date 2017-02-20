Suspect in city bus stabbing appears before judge, again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say he stabbed a man on the bus 25 times. A District Court judge let him out of jail saying he wasn’t dangerous. Hours later he was wanted by police again, and soon arrested.

Monday, he was in court, and had some strange comments for the judge.

He was called up and that’s when it all started.

“Slave owner’s name is Dozier,” he said.

This is the second time in a month that Gregory Dozier has been arrested.

In January, Dozier was caught on surveillance video stabbing a man more than two dozen times on a city bus near Presbyterian Hospital.

Weeks later, he was arrested. But last week, District Court Judge Cindy Leos released him.

According to court documents, Judge Leos said Dozier wasn’t a threat to the community. She only ordered he wear a GPS monitor.

The next day, he was wanted again.

Police say he didn’t show up to get that monitor and was kicked off another city bus.

Monday in court, it was revealed Dozier is wanted out of Oklahoma for violating judge’s orders. Judge Sharon Walton then handed Dozier a $4,500 cash only bond.

Dozier gave the judge a stare down and had one last comment.

“I advocated for the equal rights of men and women…this is a major disappointment,” Dozier said.

The State of Oklahoma can extradite Dozier to face a judge there.

The victim in the stabbing is still in the hospital.