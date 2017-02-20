Roswell police release additional restaurant shooting video

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police have released more video showing just how scary a shooting it was at a Whataburger where two officers were targeted.

The officers were eating lunch on a Saturday night a couple of weeks ago when someone fired a shot into the restaurant toward the officers.

They believe it was two men who after the shooting ran into the restaurant pretending to be innocent victims, caught in the middle of it all.

But police say there’s evidence in their truck that proves otherwise.

Police spent some time searching the area around the restaurant for other suspects, but they didn’t’ find any.

The two men identified as 29-year-old Candido Andazola and 19-year-old Raymond Gonzales-Sedillo were arrested for attempted murder.

