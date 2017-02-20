PNM: More than 1,500 customers affected by outage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials say 1,563 customers are without power Monday morning because of an outage.

PNM says the outage was caused by a balloon that came into contact with power lines. According to PNM, the balloon damaged two poles and a power line. Luckily no one was injured in the incident.

The outage is affecting customers in southwest Albuquerque. Crews are hoping to have power restored within the hour but PNM says it may take longer for some customers.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

#ABQ outage-The balloon damaged 2 two poles & power line. Hoping to restore most customers within hour.Some will be out longer for repairs. — PNM (@PNMtalk) February 20, 2017

#ABQ outage was caused by a balloon coming into contact with power lines. Everyone is OK. Crews are working to restore power. — PNM (@PNMtalk) February 20, 2017

There's an outage in SW ABQ affecting 1,563 customers. N-Silver, S-Garfield, E-Maple, W-Tingley. Crews are… https://t.co/1h97vlsxFw — PNM (@PNMtalk) February 20, 2017