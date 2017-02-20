PNM: More than 1,500 customers affected by outage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials say 1,563 customers are without power Monday morning because of an outage.
PNM says the outage was caused by a balloon that came into contact with power lines. According to PNM, the balloon damaged two poles and a power line. Luckily no one was injured in the incident.
The outage is affecting customers in southwest Albuquerque. Crews are hoping to have power restored within the hour but PNM says it may take longer for some customers.
