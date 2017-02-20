Newest tax scam labeled “one of the most dangerous”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Each year, during tax season, hundreds and sometime thousands of unsuspecting taxpayers are experiencing the newest scam and it’s being called “one of the most dangerous”.

The newest scam circulating this tax season is targeting payroll and it’s getting aggressive as it hits school districts, nonprofits, and even large corporations.

Fake emails are being sent by scammers to payroll or human resource employees. The emails are seemed to be sent by someone pretending to be a high-level corporate employee asking for W-2 information, social security numbers, dates of birth or home addresses to steal refunds.

What we should know is that the IRS will never contact anyone by phone, email, text or social media for personal or financial information.

Ways to protect yourself:

File Taxes Early

Recognize Phishing Scams

Change Passwords Often

Protect Your Social Security Number

For those who may think they may have fallen victim of identity theft, call the IRS immediately, document everything, and keep in contact with the IRS until the issue is resolved.

Identity theft complaints can be filed with the Federal Trade Commission, the local police department, and fraud departments for the three major credit bureaus.

