Monday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Trump seeks national security adviser, health care strategy

1. Thousands of people are expected to rally in cities across the country calling their protests “Not My Presidents Day” in opposition to President Donald Trump’s policies. He’s marking one month in office Monday and this week the president is expected to hire a new national security adviser and unveil a revised immigration and travel ban. The Associated Press reports that administration officials say a draft of the new order focuses people from the same seven, mostly-Muslim countries included in the original one.

2. An Albuquerque Public Schools board member is heading to the Legislature Monday calling for lawmakers to prioritize education as they prepare a budget for the upcoming year. Lorenzo Garcia says APS is facing a $34 million shortfall from a combination of state budget cuts and other losses. Garcia says he has some suggestions for freeing up funds like reducing tax cuts for people making more than $250,000 per year and raising prices on oil and gas.

3. A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Morning cloud cover will clear and give way to an afternoon full of sunshine.

4. The city council will soon discuss a plan to make it easier to follow the money in local elections. Councilors Isaac Benton and Don Harris want to require anyone running for mayor or city council to produce quarterly reports detailing all of their campaign contributions and expenditures. Right now sitting mayors and city councilors must provide those reports but not candidates.

5. This week some local students will be back to crunching the numbers as part of a unique program at a New Mexico high school. Students at Los Lunas High School, some as young as 14, are filing taxes for hundreds of residents in Los Lunas for free after school.

