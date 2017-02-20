High pressure will build across the southwest over the next few days. The result will be mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the low 70s. Warming temperatures continue on Wednesday before a storm system passes to our north on Thursday. That passage will let in colder air for the end of the work week.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
