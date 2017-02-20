Los Lunas High School students providing free tax help

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time of year again when many will start working on filing taxes. While most turn to the experts for help, we’ve learned you may be able to get help somewhere you’d least expect.

There’s one New Mexico high school that houses the youngest tax preparers in training ready to sort out everything from your 10-40s to your 10-99s.



“One of the comments I hear almost every day that we are open is ‘I can’t believe high school students are doing this,” said Anne Loveless, computer teacher at Los Lunas High School.

Students as young as 14 years old, none of which have jobs of their own yet, are crunching numbers and filing taxes for hundreds of residents in Los Lunas for free.

“It’s nice knowing that I can help a lot of families out there get money back that they need,” said Trinity Estrada, sophomore.

It’s all through a program called Tax Help New Mexico offered at Los Lunas High.

These ten students are filing taxes for low-income residents as well as the elderly.

“It’s a real convenience for people like us. I’m 83 years old and it makes it easier to come over here,” said Bill Trujillo, Meadowlake resident.

Each student had to log hours and hours of training and pass a series of advanced tests.

“They have to be certified through advanced with the IRS,” said Loveless.

That certification is what gets your taxes filed for free.

Not only is it a win for the community, it’s a win for these students who receive high school and college credits at the same time.

“I haven’t paid anything for my college education so far and I’m only a sophomore in high school,” said Estrada.

Each filing is checked by two students and the teacher before it’s complete.

School officials say Los Lunas High School is the only school in the southwest region offering this program.

So far, they’ve filed more than 120 returns.

If you would like help filing your taxes this year, Los Lunas High School will be open every Tuesday and Thursday through April 13 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It will also be open on certain Saturdays (March 11, and April 8) and no appointments are needed.

For more information on Tax Help New Mexico, click here.