Lobos seek a sweep of Colorado State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The last time they met, a hard screen lead to hard feelings and a heated exchange after the game. The University of New Mexico Lobos and Colorado State Rams will meet for the first time since their January contest Tuesday. The Lobos won the first game 84-71.

The Lobos also said they have moved on from what was an exchange of words between a Colorado State player and Lobo assistant.

“We’re going forward. I’m not going to look back,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Craig Neal. “It does no good to look back. It does no good for us to talk about it. It was an unfortunate situation for both schools and we’re going forward….at least this school is. I don’t know what they’re doing.”

The 9-6 Lobos enter the game just outside of the top of the Mountain West where Nevada, Boise State and Colorado State sit in a three way tie at 10-4. The remaining games on the schedule will determine seeding in the Mountain West Tournament. Should the Lobos defeat Colorado State they would get the season sweep and own any tiebreaker with the Rams and Boise State who the Lobos already swept.

The Rams have won 7 of their last 8 games but, they are have only won 5 times in 49 meetings at The Pit. The game at WisePies Arena AKA The Pit has an 8 p.m. start time Tuesday and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.