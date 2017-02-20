Lobo Jack Zoellner is the Mountain West Baseball Player of the Week

van-tate By Published:
zoellner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo first baseman Jack Zoellner is off to a grand start for the 2017 baseball season. Zoellner’s heroics at the plate were enough to win him Mountain West Baseball Player of the Week.

Zoellner batted .500 in a three game sweep of Binghampton. He had five runs scored, another eight driven in along with a double and three home runs. Zoellner got the three homers in a single game.

Defensively, Zoellner recorded 39 putouts and two assists in the series. The 3-0 Lobos are on the road at Houston Baptist for a three game series starting Friday.

 

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s