Lobo Jack Zoellner is the Mountain West Baseball Player of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo first baseman Jack Zoellner is off to a grand start for the 2017 baseball season. Zoellner’s heroics at the plate were enough to win him Mountain West Baseball Player of the Week.

Zoellner batted .500 in a three game sweep of Binghampton. He had five runs scored, another eight driven in along with a double and three home runs. Zoellner got the three homers in a single game.

Defensively, Zoellner recorded 39 putouts and two assists in the series. The 3-0 Lobos are on the road at Houston Baptist for a three game series starting Friday.