Legislator wants state employees to complete anti-racism training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Mew Mexico senator wants state employees to go through special training for racism, then provide feedback to the state about its progress and policies.

Currently, Sen. Linda Lopez said there are no checks and balances at the state level to help identify cases of institutional racism. She wants to change that with the help of Senate Bill 269.

“The bill is asking for our state agencies to go through what they have in their policies, each department that we have here in the state, to see how they are specifically addressing the issue of institutional racism,” Sen. Lopez said.

Lopez said there’s no question institutional racism exists, and this bill aims to help find out where and how.

According to the bill, each state agency will be required to “assess their anti-institutional racism polices in hiring, promotion, retention, pay equity, community engagement and workplace participation.”

Then they report back to the state.

“This will show us where and how it exists so that we can work on those places and patterns that are coming up in the data,” Associate Professor Diane Torres-Velasquez said.

Torres-Velasquez is an associate professor at the University of New Mexico in the College of Education Department. She’s been with the university for more than 20 years. She also helped push for the bill.

“Racism right now in our country is a very emotional topic,” Torres-Velasquez said. “You do have people who deny it and people who say, ‘I’m tired of hearing about it,’ but we want everyone to have an equal opportunity and for that to happen we need to look at data in our state.”

Lopez said the data would in return help the agency, “develop and implement policies to decrease institutional racism.”

The departments would also be responsible for creating “a data infrastructure that allows for tracking progress toward ending institutional racism.”

Torres-Velasquez said the most important aspect of the bill is an annual anti-institutional racism training that would be required of all state employees. Something she admits may be controversial.

“You (departments) might hear something like, ‘Well I’m not racist.’ But we’re not looking at an individual and whether they’re prejudiced or discriminatory. We’re looking at patterns of practice,” Torres-Velasquez said.

The bill did not specify what the training would include or how many hours state workers would have to take.