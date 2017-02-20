Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Morning cloud cover will clear and give way to an afternoon full of sunshine. Expect high temperatures to be warmer than what we had over the weekend – highs topping out well into the 50s, 60s and 70s across the state. Winds will be a factor for those within central NM (15-25mph) and eastern NM (20-30mph).

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: High pressure building overhead will allow for a sky full of sunshine and warm temperatures (some even looking at record-setting highs!)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: A storm system crossing to the north will bring a chance for rain and snow to southern CO & northern NM… but most of us will get a round of strong, gusty winds. Expect windy conditions and cooler temperatures (+10° drop) statewide.