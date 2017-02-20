John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

We start another week with a storm system departing the state. Monday afternoon will be cool, but expect plenty of sunshine! A ridge of high pressure will quickly move across the state through Wednesday. Expect temperatures by Wednesday to be 10° – 15° above average.

Wednesday will also feature breezy conditions and a few showers across the north as a storm system scrapes the northern part of the state. The storm will continue to work by the state Thursday, ushering in cooler air for Friday and the weekend. Another storm will drop into the state by Sunday, giving us another good shot at showers.