In The Kitchen: Carbonara From Fresh and A Mobile Bistro

Jon Young from Fresh and A Mobile Bistro, joined New Mexico Living to make his unique twist on a traditional carbonara. In his recipe, the egg in the sauce is omitted and he uses his cured pancetta.

Fresh is located on 4th street in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and A Mobile Bistro is housed in a retro news truck, which has been outfitted with a dining room and kitchen.

Ingredients

8 oz cooked Angel Hair Pasta

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Tbsp Garlic

2 Tbsp Shallots

1/2 cup Pancetta

1 cup White Wine

1 cup mushroom

1 cup cream

2 Tbsp Asiago Cream

Directions

Heat oil in saute pan and add pancetta. Cook until golden brown and add garlic and shallots. Saute until garlic is browned. Add white wine and bring to a boil. Upon boiling, add mushrooms, cream and reduce until thick. Add Asiago cheese and pasta and toss together until completely coated.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living