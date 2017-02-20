In The Kitchen: Carbonara From Fresh and A Mobile Bistro

Jon Young from Fresh and A Mobile Bistro, joined New Mexico Living to make his unique twist on a traditional carbonara. In his recipe, the egg in the sauce is omitted and he uses his cured pancetta.
Fresh is located on 4th street in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and A Mobile Bistro is housed in a retro news truck, which has been outfitted with a dining room and kitchen.
Ingredients
- 8 oz cooked Angel Hair Pasta
- 1 Tbsp Olive Oil
- 1 Tbsp Garlic
- 2 Tbsp Shallots
- 1/2 cup Pancetta
- 1 cup White Wine
- 1 cup mushroom
- 1 cup cream
- 2 Tbsp Asiago Cream
Directions
- Heat oil in saute pan and add pancetta.
- Cook until golden brown and add garlic and shallots. Saute until garlic is browned.
- Add white wine and bring to a boil.
- Upon boiling, add mushrooms, cream and reduce until thick.
- Add Asiago cheese and pasta and toss together until completely coated.
