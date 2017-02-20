Friends of fallen motorcyclist pay tribute to his life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends of a fallen Albuquerque motorcyclist pay tribute to him on a busy intersection, but police said they’re concerned about the way these bikers said goodbye.

More than 100 people gathered at the intersection of Eubank and Snow Heights on a late evening last Thursday. A video shows part of the memorial for fallen motorcyclist Brandon Gray. He died last Wednesday in a motorcycle crash at the same intersection.

Friends of Gray said they showed up in force because they miss him. Albuquerque Police said they recognized these people were trying to honor their friend’s life but said their approach was dangerous.

“I think there’s a way better way to celebrate your friend’s life that’s way better than actually causing havoc on the streets,” said Officer Simon Drobik. “What I see in that video is a lot of misdemeanor crimes that are happening. A lot of traffic violations,” he continued.

Gray’s best friend said this was their way of showing support and expressing frustration about what happened, even if it meant breaking a few rules.

“The motorcycles and the burnouts are going to be there. That’s what the motorcycle community does for a fallen brother,” said Brad May.

Police said they understand how close the motorcycle community is and encourage riders to reach out to them ensure a safe memorial.

“These crimes they take their toll on officers too, we don’t want to see anybody get hurt. So of course, we’ll work with the biking community to help and support them and keep them safe,” said Officer Drobik.

Brandon Gray’s mother spoke to KRQE News 13 and said her son was an avid motorcyclist, and that what was shown in the video was the only way his friends knew how to honor his life. His funeral is set for this coming Friday.