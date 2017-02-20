For Your Health: Winter Weather Vision Safety

Dr. Edward Kondrot, ‘America’s Favorite Eye Doctor,’ joined New Mexico Living to help us see how easy it is to protect our eyes in the winter.

He has three winter weather hazards for our vision. The first is not blinking enough, blinking provides moisture to our eyes. Second, glare from snow or water can burn our eyes, wear UV protection. Last, extreme weather, wind and snow, can harm our eyes, protect them with goggles.

His suggestions for preserving SIGHT:

S pinach

I ncrease colorful foods

G ut health

H ydration

Toxin elimination

The Doctors book ’10 Essentials to Save Your Sight’ is available online.

