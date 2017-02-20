For Your Education: Desert Willow Family School

Educator, Adrianne Lytle from Desert Willow Family School, joined New Mexico Living to explain a unique option for parents who want to Homeschool, but not sure if they are capable of teaching their kids full-time.

Desert Willow Family School is a part homeschool, multi-age, K-8 school, where you can choose either an 80/20 or 50/50 homeschool to classroom program. Adrianne explained, the multi-aged classes promote a learning environment, that engages students in a learning community, where they are able to learn about themselves as learners. They are also a ‘School of Choice’ option through Albuquerque Public Schools and interested parents are urged to get on the waiting list now. They will soon have a second campus on the Westside to compliment their Eastside location.

More information can be found on the Albuquerque Public Schools website.

