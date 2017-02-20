Evacuation lifted at Jewish Community Center after bomb scare

By Published: Updated:
Jewish Community Center open free this month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time in less than a month, the Jewish Community Center in Albuquerque was evacuated.

Police responded to the building on Wyoming near Academy Monday morning after a bomb threat.

The Albuquerque Police Department says no bomb was ever found and they will work with the feds to find out who is responsible for making the threat.

Late January, the JCC was evacuated for another bomb threat.

“These threats are coming in from cowards. They’re not going to stop us or make us fearful or bow us, you know we’re resilient, we’re strong and we’re ever more committed to serving the community,” Dave Simon, JCC Executive Director, said.

This all follows a wave of threats to Jewish Community Centers across the country.

In all, there were 10 JCC’s evacuated across evacuated Monday.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s