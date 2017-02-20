Evacuation lifted at Jewish Community Center after bomb scare

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time in less than a month, the Jewish Community Center in Albuquerque was evacuated.

Police responded to the building on Wyoming near Academy Monday morning after a bomb threat.

The Albuquerque Police Department says no bomb was ever found and they will work with the feds to find out who is responsible for making the threat.

Late January, the JCC was evacuated for another bomb threat.

“These threats are coming in from cowards. They’re not going to stop us or make us fearful or bow us, you know we’re resilient, we’re strong and we’re ever more committed to serving the community,” Dave Simon, JCC Executive Director, said.

This all follows a wave of threats to Jewish Community Centers across the country.

In all, there were 10 JCC’s evacuated across evacuated Monday.