City takes action against Albuquerque family over problem properties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re some of the messiest neighbors in Albuquerque, and the city’s been trying to get them to clean up their act for 20 years.

KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker has highlighted the family over the years.

Monday, the city made a radical move to solve the problem.

John Gallegos appeared in court to agree to a permanent injunction to give up his messy property. It’s only the second time the City of Albuquerque has resorted to this drastic move to get a homeowner to be a good citizen.

KRQE News 13’s Larry Barker has highlighted Gallegos and his two homes over the past decade.

Mr. Gallegos and his mom Dianne are compulsive hoarders. Since 1994, the mother-son duo have been hauled into court at least 11 times for persistent zoning, health and safety violations.

Monday morning, that might have come to an end.

The Gallegos’s have now had their property on Tara Drive near Montgomery and Juan Tabo foreclosed on as part of the deal.

They have 30 days to clean up and get out. If not, the city will clean it up and put a lien on their other problem home on Mesilla near the Fairgrounds.

Neighbors hope the family won’t wiggle out of this one.

They have 45 days to clean up on Mesilla where they live. If not, city crews will move in and do it, and charge them for it.

“We’ve been on how many times to court to get this thing cleaned up, and it never really gets resolved. So this is a big step forward today. So we hope we don’t have to show up in court and see Mr. Gallegos again,” James Mondloch, neighbor, said.

If John Gallegos and his mother are able to clean up the properties in the given time, they will not have to pay the city’s legal costs.