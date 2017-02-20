City planning to build new southeast Albuquerque police substation

By Published: Updated:
stockimg - APD police car no lights day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The area near Kathryn Avenue and San Mateo is known for crime, but now city councilors hope a new police substation will help.

City Councilor Pat Davis says $1.5 million in bond money designated for public safety will be used to purchase the property where the abandoned shopping center at San Mateo and Katheryn sits. The city plans to build a state of the art police substation there.

The substation will replace the current southeast substation. While it is the busiest in the city with the most officers, it’s the smallest and one of the oldest. It also has no space for community programs, which is key in community policing initiatives.

That will be a must in the new one.

