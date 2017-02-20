City Councilors look to add bike patrols near UNM, Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city councilor wants to bring back bike patrols near the University of New mexico and Nob Hill in hopes of reducing crime.

City Councilor Pat Davis says the Albuquerque Police Department has been working to bring back bike patrol officers for a while now. But when city officials heard about the shooting death of UNM student Juan Carlos Romero earlier this month, they knew something needed to be done sooner.

“What this bill does is it says APD already has money for 900 officers. We’re going to require that APD put two of them on a bike along with a civilian crime analyst to start working this neighborhood from UNM through the first part of Nob Hill to be sure that everybody feels safe,” Councilor Davis said.

Councilors are expected to vote on the legislation on Wednesday.