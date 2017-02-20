City Councilors look to add bike patrols near UNM, Nob Hill

By Published: Updated:
stockimg Route 66 Nob Hill; Central Ave ABQ

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city councilor wants to bring back bike patrols near the University of New mexico and Nob Hill in hopes of reducing crime.

City Councilor Pat Davis says the Albuquerque Police Department has been working to bring back bike patrol officers for a while now. But when city officials heard about the shooting death of UNM student Juan Carlos Romero earlier this month, they knew something needed to be done sooner.

“What this bill does is it says APD already has money for 900 officers. We’re going to require that APD put two of them on a bike along with a civilian crime analyst to start working this neighborhood from UNM through the first part of Nob Hill to be sure that everybody feels safe,” Councilor Davis said.

Councilors are expected to vote on the legislation on Wednesday.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s