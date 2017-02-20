Bill would provide grace period for students to use Lottery Scholarship

madeline-schmitt By and Published: Updated:
lottery-scholarship-bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a hotly debated topic among lawmakers: how to prop up the dwindling Lottery Scholarship fund. Now one lawmaker wants to give students a “grace period” so they don’t rush into college and end up dropping out.

Students have to be accepted to a New Mexico college right when they graduate high school in order to qualify for the scholarship. This bill would change that.

Democratic Sen. Bill Soules of Las Cruces is a former high school teacher. He wants students to have 16 months from the time they graduate high school to use the lottery scholarship.

He says this would give kids a chance not only to take a break, but to really think if college is what they want. Meaning, it could save money from going toward eventual drop outs.

“They sometimes drop out and what the Lottery Scholarship really wants to do, is to graduate more students — and this gives an opportunity for some students who may not be ready right out of high school in order to still use the lottery scholarship, get to graduation — and that’s good for the state of New Mexico,” Sen. Soules said.

The bill also applies to students who got into the military and want to later use the Lottery Scholarship. They, too, would get a 16-month grace period following their service.

Several other lawmakers have tried to pass a grace period over the years. All have failed to pass.

Sen. Soules is confident his bill will get through.

Other bills introduced this session look to replenish the Lottery Scholarship fund, some through tax increases, others by making it need-based.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s