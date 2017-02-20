Anti-Trump camera exhibit catches concerning behavior

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – YouTube videos painted a much different picture of a celebrity-driven President Trump protest in Downtown Albuquerque this weekend. It got ugly — and neighbors have seen enough. A warning: the camera is catching some strong language.

Actor Shia Labeouf set up a camera that is streaming live for protesters to denounce President Trump, but some of the behavior caught on camera is alarming. The idea of the art exhibit is to look into the camera attached to the El Rey Theater and read the words written above as the feed streams live online.

“He will not divide us.”

It is a collaboration between actor Shia Labeouf and artists to protest President Trump and his policies.

“It’s America, you have the right to free speech,” said James Garcia, A Real Barbershop.

However, just as it did in New York, a few days in, the project is already causing problems. In one video you can see a young man flash a gun. In another video, Trump supporters come speeding in on motorcycles, burning rubber. And the two sides are already clashing.

“No one was f***in talking to you bro. I’m saying I love Trump.”

The Downtown Tire & Automotive shop sits right across from the camera. The owner said he is concerned for the safety of his employees and his customers.

“Yes, we have a right to speak our opinion, but not in a sense where it’s going to jeopardize other people,” said Tom Chavez, Downtown Tire & Automotive.

And businesses fear it could affect their bottom line.

“If it gets out of hand, people are acting crazy, people might not want to come down here,” said Garcia.

“Is it really safe to come Downtown?” said Chavez.

The same exhibit at a New York museum was shut down — out of fear for public safety.

Even though you do not see them in those videos, we did see some Albuquerque Police Officers out here over the weekend. APD was not available for comment on this story.

According to organizers behind the project, the plan is to keep the camera running as long as President Trump is in office.