Albuquerque mom upset over disrespect on son’s descanso

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mom is upset that her son’s memorial has been taken over by another one right next to it.

Last week, KRQE News 13 told you how the new memorial, put up in the last year at Juan Tabo and Indian school has become an eyesore to some neighbors, but the very eye-catching memorial is also hiding something precious to another mother.

“I haven’t stopped crying,” said Luann Dawson.

It was 1989 when 12-year-old Timothy Dawson was waiting for the bus at Indian School and Juan Tabo.

“The bus was late, and he’s a kid you know, so he’s goofing around. And he fell backwards into the arroyo,” she said.

The fall didn’t kill him, but Dawson said the brain damage was so extensive, he took his own life in 1994.

Soon after his death, she put up a memorial for him. It has been there for years. However, in late 2015, friends and family of a motorcyclist killed at the same corner started to take over her son’s spot with their own memorial. After that came the spray paint and messages made out of plastic cups.

“His cross was gone. I’m like, where is it? Why would someone, you know it broke my heart. I looked over at the other memorial and it was in front of theirs,” she said.

It’s gotten so bad, she has had to remove the ‘R’ in ‘R-I-P’ from the other memorial because it was stepping over onto Tim’s. She also created a barrier between the two descansos.

“I’ve made this bigger separation divider between the two memorials. Not to demean theirs, it’s something to be respected,” said Dawson.

Even though it’s been more than two decades since her son’s death, she wants people to know that there is room for two.

“Respect it. They represent a person, and not to overshadow another person’s value,” she said.

After her son’s death, Dawson asked the city to put up a fence around the arroyo to prevent any future accidents. The city put the fence up right away.