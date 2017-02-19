Santa Fe Mayor pushes proposal for 5% raises to city employees

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales is pushing forward a proposal that would give 5 percent raises to all city government employees.

That is according to The Santa Fe New Mexican.

Originally, the City Finance Department said the proposal would cost between $700,000 and $1 million annually. But, the Mayor said the department made an error and the cost is closer to $4.1 million a year.

Gonzales said he’s “disappointed” that he was given the wrong numbers, but will continue to support the proposal.