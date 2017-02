ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Lobo Softball was off to a record start winning their first 4 of their first 4 games, but they did not fare as well when they headed out to College Station, Texas. The Lobos lost 7-6 on Sunday to Missouri State marking their 5th straight loss in 5 games at the A&M Tournament.

The Lobos will now head to the UTSA Tournament to play in 5 games. They start with Texas State on Friday at 11:30 am in San Antonio, Texas.