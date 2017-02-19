Lobo Baseball starts season with a home sweep over Binghamton

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The 2017 UNM Baseball team is now 3-0 to start out their season. They completed the 3 game home sweep of Binghamton on Sunday with an 11-4 victory. The Lobos saw a solid performance out of starting pitcher Luis Gonzalez, who threw 5 1/3 innings giving up 1 run for his first win of the season.

The Lobos had a huge 3rd inning scoring 7 runs with Danny Collier’s 2 run home run being the cherry on top. The Lobos also got a homer out of Jared Mang and overall had 15 hits on the day. The Lobos outscored Binghamton 29-12 in this 3 game series, a solid showing of their power at the plate.

The Lobos will now head to Dallas Baptist for a 3 game series, starting on Friday at 5:30 pm.