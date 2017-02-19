Farmington man charged with attempted murder for attack on wife

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington man charged with attempted murder is behind bars.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, San Juan County deputies said 50-year-old Johnson Mud called 911 saying he cut his wife’s throat. They said Mud said he was tired of her cheating on him. They also said Mud refused to control her bleeding.

When deputies arrived to the home, they found Mud outside and the woman in critical condition inside.

Medics rushed her to the hospital.

Deputies arrested Mud. He is held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond.