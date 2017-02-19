Domino’s assistant manager arrested accused of stabbing employee with scissors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– “Stabbed by my boss,” that’s what one employee at a popular pizza chain told police.

21-year-old Domino’s assistant manager, Alan Bordlemay, was arrested accused of attacking his employee.

According to the criminal complaint, Bordlemay lured that employee to the back alley behind the Domino’s on Wyoming. When she got outside the woman says Bordlemay began to stab her with a pair of scissors.

Police say they later found a pair of scissors in a nearby dumpster.

Bordlemay claims he remembers nothing of the attack.

KRQE was unable to find any criminal history on Bordlemay.