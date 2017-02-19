Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Light to moderate rain and mountain snow showers will continue off and on this morning and into the evening.

Central and western New Mexico will see the best show for rain and mountain snow. But, neither the rainfall or snowfall totals will be very impressive! The northern mountains will only pick up 2-6″ of snow above 8,500 feet with the San Juans of southern Colorado picking up 6″+ above 9,500 feet. Parts of the Gila Wilderness could see 2-4″ of snow between today and early Monday morning.

High temperatures will be by 10°-15° cooler for this afternoon. Eastern New Mexico will only have a slight chance for a few light rain showers today. Most areas in the east will be dry with cooler temperatures.

Clearing skies, drier conditions and warming temperatures return as early as Monday.

Another storm system will impact New Mexico on Thursday. This weather maker will bring cooler temperatures, high winds and a shot at showers across northern New Mexico and southern Colorado by week’s end.