Big name claims spot in Albuquerque’s newest creative space

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– It’s a place where the city says researchers, innovators and entrepreneurs can grow together.

Now a big name says it’s moving in.

The multi-purpose creative space called Innovate ABQ is still under construction, but the Airforce Research Lab just confirmed, it will be a tenant.

City officials say a Nusenda Credit Union will also make a home there, as well as a branch of the University of New Mexico.

City spokesperson Gilbert Montano says they expect the 160 thousand square foot building to be finished by the end of 2017, and spaces for new tenants will be available by May of 2018.