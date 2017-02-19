APS Board Member calling for lawmakers to prioritize education

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque Public School Board Member is calling for lawmakers to prioritize education as they prepare a budget for the upcoming year.

Lorenzo Garcia says APS is facing a $34-million shortfall due to a combination of state budget cuts and other losses.

Garcia says he is heading to the Roundhouse Monday to ask lawmakers to make sure teachers have the proper resources to educate students.

Garcia says he has some suggestions for freeing up funds like reducing tax cuts for people making more than $250,000 a year and raising selling prices on oil and gas.