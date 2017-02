ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– The man police say stabbed a man more than two dozen times on a city bus is back behind bars.

Officers took 62-year-old Gregory Dozier into custody Saturday after his release in mid-February.

He was let out with a GPS monitor after a judge said surveillance video of Dozier’s fight with another bus rider did not prove he’s a threat to the community.

APD disagreed and arrested Dozier again on an outstanding warrant.