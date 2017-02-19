Albuquerque city councilors aim to make city elections more transparent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Two Albuquerque city councilors hope to make local elections more transparent by making it easier to follow the money.

Councilors Isaac Benton and Don Harris proposed an amendment requiring anyone running for mayor or city council to produce quarterly reports detailing all of their campaign contributions and expenditures.

Right now sitting mayors and city councilors must provide those reports but not candidates.

The councilors proposing the change say the idea has been in the works for a while but it’s especially important in 2017.

If the amendment passes the council’s finance committee, it goes to the full council for a vote.