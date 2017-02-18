Shia LaBeouf brings public exhibit to Albuquerque after booted from New York

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Shia LaBeouf was arrested early on during his public art project with two other artists, and last week, his ‘He Will Not Divide Us’ movement became unwelcome in New York.

On a wall along 7th Street at Central Avenue, LaBeouf and artists Rönkkö, and Turner painted ‘He Will Not Divide Us’. Below the words, directed at President Donald Trump, is a web camera live streaming any message people wish to share.

At around 1 p.m. Saturday, LaBeouf kicked off the protest chanting “he will not divide us”, and the crowd joined in. One of the artists said they chose Albuquerque because they felt they’d be welcome here.

“There is a way, and once you are a citizen, you cannot deny that you matter in this country, that you have rights, that other people in the world don’t have,” said Sandra Vasquez. She said she came to the protest because she became a citizen yesterday.

“They came looking for a new place that was more welcoming and more open to be a part of this national conversation, pretty cool they picked the city of Albuquerque, on a random sidewalk downtown,” said Councilman Pat Davis.

He said they are monitoring the wall, in case people decide to tag it, their graffiti team is on standby. Davis said they also have extra lenses for the camera.

LaBeouf and another artist part of the exhibit did not formally want to make a comment.