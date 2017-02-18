Rio Rancho baseball star makes sacrifice to save sister

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho High School baseball star is healthy, and so is his sister, after his selfless act.

“He’s very dedicated to the game of baseball. I mean there’s nothing that he loves more than the game of baseball and then probably his family,” said Coach Ron Murphy.

Garrett Gouldsmith has been playing baseball his entire life, but in 2011, his family took priority. Doctors diagnosed his little sister with a disease that could take her life.

“It’s just a rare blood disorder where your body stops producing red blood cells, white blood cells,” he said.

With aplastic anemia, Gabby Gouldsmith’s only focus was staying alive.

“I was trying to figure out whether it was going to kill me or not, whether I was going to be alive to see my next birthday,” she said.

That’s when Garrett stepped up to the plate, sacrificing his baseball career to save his sister’s life. He donated his bone marrow to Gabby.

“Once we found out I was a perfect match I was just ready to get in there and save my sister’s life, so I didn’t have to keep watching her go through what she did,” he said.

The gesture didn’t surprise Coach Murphy at all. He said he sees Garrett’s generosity just as much on the field as when he’s with his family.

“For him to give up something like that, baseball for family, shows a lot for a young man,” said Coach Murphy.

Now in remission, Gabby said her brother’s sacrifice brought the two of them closer. It’s inspired her to help other kids who went through what she did.

“I want to be a doctor, just like the doctors who saved me. I want to save other kids who were like I was,” she said.

Garrett will be going to UNM in the fall and he will also be a part of their baseball team. He will also be doing a fundraiser to raise money for kids going through cancer. To donate, connect with him on Facebook or Twitter.