Repurposed playground giraffes getting new life as art

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They may have been in your playground equipment once upon a time, now they’re art.

We’re talking about big yellow giraffes.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department wants to keep a little bit of history alive.

They did it again just recently.

You may have spotted them.

“When I was little I used to play in this playground,” Maryanne O’Meara, resident said.

A blast from the past.

“It’s been around here for years sine we’ve been small you know,” Joe Rael, Resident said.

The big yellow giraffes, were once play structures dating back to the early 80’s.

“We want to honor it as a piece of art, as a decorative element to give back that memory of what used to be the play area,” Dustin Kiska, Parks and Recreation Department said.

The city renovated park playgrounds forcing out the giraffes, upgrading to new, safer structures for kids.

“Now it can just be decorative,” Kiska said.

But, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department did not let them go entirely, instead of scrapping one, they moved it to Santa Barbara Martineztown Park.

It’s the latest giraffe to find a new home, there for just a few months now.

“I think it’s a great idea and it’s very useful and it’s aesthetically appealing,” O’Meara said.

There are two others giraffes helping bring back memories around the city.

One in Cutler Park has been there since 2001. Another in Quigley Park found its new home in 2004.

“Now they can drive by and laugh, smile and remember what used to be our play equipment,” Kiska said.

Parks and Recreation may look to adding the three giraffe’s to the city’s public art inventory for now the giraffes are just something nice to look at.

They say they did make changes to them to make them difficult for kids to climb on for safety.