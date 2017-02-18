Powerful California storm leaves at least two dead

LOS ANGELES (KRQE) – A powerful and deadly storm is pounding through Southern California. At least two people have been killed.

In Los Angeles, heavy rains downed power lines hitting a car and then electrocuting a man who later died in the hospital.

In Victorville, firefighters said one motorist died when their car was submerged.

Live television captured a sinkhole swallowing two cars. Luckily, no one was injured from those incidents.

In San Bernardino, a fire truck plunged over the side of a highway when the rain-soaked roadway gave out. No firefighters were in the truck and no one was hurt.

Several stretches of freeways and highways are closed due to flooding. More than 300 flights were delayed or canceled Friday at Los Angeles International Airport.