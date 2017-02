ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A New Mexico man has been charged with the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Valencia County Deputies say 35-year-old Felix Contreras was arguing with his girlfriend, Brenda Martinez, in a Rio Communities neighborhood early February.

Deputies say they received a call from neighbors saying they heard gun shots, when deputies arrived they found Martinez dead with multiple gunshot wounds laying outside her van.

Contreras is facing first-degree murder charges.