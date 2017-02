ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico leaders are getting involved with the immigration issue.

New Mexico’s Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich are seeking a meeting with federal immigration officials in hopes of clarifying whether any changes have been made in response to President Trump’s executive orders.

Both said they would not support any plan to mobilize the National Guard to remove unauthorized immigrants.

Gov. Susana Martinez said she has not seen that proposal.