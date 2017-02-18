New Mexico judge rules against underfunded public defenders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Public defenders could file an appeal to the State Supreme Court after a recent ruling when it comes to their work load.

A State District Court judge rejected arguments by public defense attorneys that they are too overloaded with work to provide adequate representation to poor defendants facing jail time.

The judge said they have been providing reasonably competent representation, despite financial pressures.

The Office of the Public Defender is seeking to suspend work on some indigent cases while seeking more state funding.