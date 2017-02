ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- UNM Baseball is now off to a 2-0 start after defeating Binghamton 10-4 on Saturday afternoon. The Lobos saw 6 homeruns in their day game at the Santa Ana Star Field, with 3 dingers coming off the bat of Jack Zoellner.

UNM is now 2-0 on the season and they will look to sweep Binghamton in game 3 of their 3 game series on Sunday afternoon at 1pm from Santa Ana Star Field.