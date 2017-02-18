Lobo Men’s Basketball loses on the road 71-61

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The UNM Men’s Basketball team was riding a 2 game win streak coming into their game against Fresno State on Saturday afternoon. The Lobos and Bulldogs would be neck and neck in the 1st half with 7 overall lead changes, making it 30-30 at the break.

Things would be the same in the early part of the 2nd half, but turnovers and a late push from Fresno State would have the Bulldogs coming out on top 71-62.

UNM is now 16-11 overall and 9-6 in conference play. It is now near to impossible for the Lobos to take home that Mountain West Regular Season Title. UNM had good performances out of a few guards. Sam Logwood remains hot on the hardwood, finishing with a team high of 14 points. Elijah Brown would net 11 points and Damien Jefferson would also add a solid 10.

Fresno State would prevail with 4 players scoring in the double digits. They outscored UNM in the paint on Saturday and would also get 20 points off of 19 UNM turnovers. The Lobos will now return home to host Colorado State on Tuesday. The Rams are coming off a bye week so they will have an entire week to prepare for the Lobos.

Tip off time for that MW clash will be 9 pm Tuesday night and the game will also be shown on CBS Sports Network.