Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Another mild afternoon is ahead before rain and mountain snow showers roll in later tonight. Temperatures today will be 5° – 10° warmer than average with a mix of sun & clouds. Clouds will continue to increase ahead of the storm system into tonight. Showers will start to develop across western New Mexico by this evening with the chance for high elevation snow across the western and northern high terrain. This is a warmer storm system so snow levels will stay fairly high generally around 7,500 to 8,500 feet and above. Winter Weather Advisories are up for parts of the Gila that is where 2-5″ could fall below 7,500 feet with 5-8″ above. The San Juans of southern Colorado could 6-12″ above 9,500 feet. Albuquerque and Santa Fe will have the shot for some rain showers on Sunday while eastern New Mexico will just feel a drop in temperatures. Skies clear out for the beginning of the week with temperatures warming back up. Another storm system could bring showers to northern New Mexico by Thursday.

Advertisement