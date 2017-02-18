Bill allowing more time for voter registration advances

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that could give New Mexicans more time to register to vote advances to the Senate Public Affairs Committee.

It would allow voters to register up to three days before an election, compared to the current 28-day mark.

Registration during that extended period would only be allowed at early voting sites, instead of the Secretary of State’s website or through mail.

It passed the Senate Rules Committee Friday night on a party line vote.