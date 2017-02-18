Albuquerque man accused of sexually assaulting woman in office bathroom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say they now know who sexually assaulted a woman in an office building bathroom.

Police identified the man as the same one caught on video surveillance after a sex assault happened in Northeast Albuquerque.

Police said 47 year old Michael Joe Chavez is responsible for the crime. According to a criminal complaint, a woman was using the bathroom at an office building on the 3200 block of Carlisle on February 7th. She claims she saw Chavez come into the bathroom with her. She said he stood on the toilet and peered over her stall divider. She then told police she yelled for him to leave, but instead he burst into her stall, knocked her to the floor, and sexually assaulted her.

Michael Joe Chavez appeared in court today.

“Based on the fact the allegations in the complaint are particularly offensive and disturbing. The fact you have an extensive criminal history, a bond is appropriate in this case,” said Judge Christine Rodriguez.

The judge set Chavez’s bond at $50,000 cash or surety. He is charged with rape.