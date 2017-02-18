2017 State Wrestling Championship is a wrap

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The 2017 State Wrestling Championships are a wrap for New Mexico High Schools. Here are the final Team and individual standings:

Team Results Class 6A

1. Cleveland 224.0 2. Rio Rancho 184.0 3. Piedra Vista 160.0 4. Volcano Vista 154.5 5. Manzano 141.0 6. Carlsbad 140.5 7. Santa Fe 119.0 8. Las Cruces 115.0 9. La Cueva 96.0 10. Sandia 79.5 11. Hobbs 70.0 12. Cibola 59.0 13. Rio Grande 57.5 14. West Mesa 56.0 15. Valley 29.0 16. Eldorado 25.0 17. Albuquerque 24.5 18. Mayfield 13.5 19. Centennial 11.0 20. Atrisco Heritage 6.0 21. Gadsden 5.0 22. Highland 0.0 22. Onate 0.0

Team Results Class 5A

1. Belen 211.0 2. Capital 172.5 3. Aztec 148.5 4. Valencia 134.0 5. Roswell 133.0 6. Los Lunas 109.0 7. Bloomfield 104.0 8. Del Norte 89.5 9. Farmington 89.0 10. Goddard 86.0 11. Miyamura 78.5 12. Deming 69.0 13. Academy 64.0 14. Los Alamos 57.0 15. Kirtland Central 46.5 16. Grants 40.0 17. Santa Teresa 31.0 18. St. Pius X 30.0 19. Espanola 27.0 20. Gallup 4.0 21. Alamogordo 1.0 22. Chaparral 0.0

Team Results Class A-4A

1. Silver 222.0 2. Cobre 189.5 3. Robertson 175.0 4. Taos 141.5 5. Tucumcari 71.0 6. St. Michael`s 65.0 7. Shiprock 63.0 8. Pojoaque Valley 46.0 9. Pecos 43.0 10. Moriarty 40.0 11. Ruidoso 37.0 12. Bernalillo 36.0 13. Wingate 22.0 14. Tierra Encantada 21.0 15. West Las Vegas 18.0 16. Newcomb 15.0 17. Foothill 14.0

Individual Results Class 6A

106 LBS

1. Marcus Santillanes of Volcano Vista

2. Tristan Mascarenas of Cleveland

3. Diego Sanchez morales of Piedra Vista

4. Shawn Martin of Carlsbad

5. Alex Emmer of Rio Rancho

6. Abran Lujan of Valley

113 LBS

1. Mark Gonzales of Sandia

2. Daniel Vargas of Rio Rancho

3. Isaac Beltran of Santa Fe

4. Joshua Vega of Volcano Vista

5. Isaiah Trujillo of Cleveland

6. Declan Sanchez of La Cueva

120 LBS

1. Michael Mascarenas of Cleveland

2. Isaac a Garcia of Manzano

3. Sergio Arellano of Rio Grande

4. Cody Wood of Carlsbad

5. Adam Pena of Santa Fe

6. Joey Saldana of Las Cruces

126 LBS

1. Noah Mirabal of Cleveland

2. Isidro Garcia of Manzano

3. Alejandro Gutierrez of Rio Grande

4. Ivan Marquez of Santa Fe

5. Matthew Petersen of La Cueva

6. Manuel Robles of Volcano Vista

132 LBS

1. Sam Martinez of Santa Fe

2. James Emmer of Rio Rancho

3. Isaac Garcia of Manzano

4. Ty Mefford of Cleveland

5. Mason Box of Carlsbad

6th Place – Paul Garcia of Albuquerque

138 LBS

1. Wes Rayburn of Piedra Vista

2. Fabian Padilla of Carlsbad

3. Jack Luttrell of Cleveland

4. Emilio Marquez of Las Cruces

5. Zak Vigil of Rio Rancho

6. Ian Catanach of Albuquerque

145 LBS

1. Nick Rino of Piedra Vista

2. Justin Wood of Carlsbad

3. Shawn Nieto of Cleveland

4. Mario Mendiola of Santa Fe

5. Michael Garcia of Rio Rancho

6. Javier Pavia of Albuquerque

152 LBS

1. Ryan Rochford of Rio Rancho

2. Isaiah Martinez of Santa Fe

3. Ryan Brown of Sandia

4. Mario Carrasco of Carlsbad

5. Ruben Gonzales of Las Cruces

6. Richard Gallegos of Eldorado

160 LBS

1. Orion Gutierrez of Rio Rancho

2. Jacob Grobecker of Volcano Vista

3. Brandon Baeza of Las Cruces

4. Isaac Estrada of Valley

5. Hosman Caraveo of Piedra Vista

6. Matthew Langley of Sandia

170 LBS

1. Richard Govea of Volcano Vista

2. Damin Valenzuela of Manzano

3. Sergio Quintana of Piedra Vista

4. Caleb Beaird of Hobbs

5. Gabe Garcia of Cleveland

6. Isaiah Chavez of Eldorado

182 LBS

1. Kallum Cain of Cibola

2. Joey Castillo of Las Cruces

3. Edward Chavez of Rio Rancho

4. Dion Hunter of Cleveland

5. Joshua Torres of Manzano

6. Derek Loidolt of La Cueva

195 LBS

1. Josh Woisin of La Cueva

2. Martin Jaime of Manzano

3. Nathan Trujillo of Volcano Vista

4. Mateo Messer of Carlsbad

5. Michael Honigmann of Hobbs

6. Alvaro Chacon of Cibola

220 LBS

1. Dylan Kuhn of Hobbs

2. Isaac Martinez of Volcano Vista

3. Adrian Tarwater of Piedra Vista

4. Isaiah Armenta of West Mesa

5. Brendon Armstead of Cleveland

6. Dj Mcdowell of La Cueva

285 LBS

1. Daimon Altamirano of Cleveland

2. Benny Hernandez of Las Cruces

3. Devin Gonzales of West Mesa

4. Elijah Goodwin of Rio Rancho

5. Jared Terry of Piedra Vista

6. Chendo Contreras of Manzano

Individual Results Class 5A

106 LBS

1. Frankie Baca of Del Norte

2. Jonathan Romero of Capital

3. Jonathan Gurule of Los Lunas

4. Devin Atencio of Los Alamos

5. Joey Baca of Miyamura

6. Taeoma Frank of Farmington

113 LBS

1. Ryan Romero of Capital

2. Josiah Griego of Aztec

3. Jondiego Archuleta of Valencia

4. Dominic Medina of Espanola

5. Drake Guerrero of Miyamura

6. Donovan Atencio of Los Alamos

120 LBS

1. Jasper Mares of Capital

2. Devon Martinez of Valencia

3. Garrett Birzer of Aztec

4. Tim Bunker of Belen

5. Jackson Taylor of Academy

6. Logan Kinslow of Bloomfield

126 LBS

1. Cody Candelaria of Aztec

2. Aaron Baldonado of Miyamura

3. Diego Lopez of Valencia

4. Brandon Ripley of Del Norte

5. Jesse Perez of Deming

6. Juan Aragon of Los Lunas

132 LBS

1. Levi Whitley of Bloomfield

2. Alex Wisdom of Capital

3. Danny Evans of Belen

4. James Ortega of Del Norte

5. Justin Perez of Santa Teresa

6. Rylan Larko of Deming

138 LBS

1. Jose Tapia of Capital

2. Diego Pavia of St. Pius X

3. Traedan Allison of Farmington

4. Samuel Gurule of Los Lunas

5. Daniel Abeyta of Belen

6. Ed Woodbury of Grants

145 LBS

1. Chris Robinson of Belen

2. Dominic Dufur of Aztec

3. Francisco Alvarez of Farmington

4. Tyler Cordova-justice of Los Lunas

5. Gabriel Luiz of Goddard

6. Travis Alacron of Roswell

152 LBS

1. Austin Littlefield of Aztec

2. Estevan Chavez of Los Lunas

3. Julian Barros of Del Norte

4. Jorge Lopez of Valencia

5. Jeremiah Esparza of Goddard

6. Abel Barraza of Capital

160 LBS

1. Jeramie Flores of Belen

2. Nicholas Hernandez of Roswell

3. Avery Scott of Bloomfield

4. Jacob Jiron of Capital

5. Hunter Medina of Aztec

6. Lane Moss of Valencia

170 LBS

1. Lano Luna of Belen

2. Gabriel Najar of Roswell

3. T.J. Kim of Academy

4. Joseph Medrano of Goddard

5. Cody Gardner of Valencia

6. Gabe Duckett of Miyamura

182 LBS

1. Rowdy Robinson of Belen

2. Michael Hernandez of Roswell

3. Mitchell Nunez of Academy

4. Cody Manuelito of Kirtland Central

5. Scott Burgess of Valencia

6. Lucas Mcnatt of Capital

195 LBS

1. Andres Villa of Goddard

2. Alfonso Sanchez of Roswell

3. Robbie Jaramillo of Valencia

4. Sam Havey of Los Alamos

5. Paris Salvador of Grants

6. Gavin White of Los Lunas

220 LBS

1. Christian Sanchez of Roswell

2. Gerald Sanchez of Los Lunas

3. Michael Deherrera of Bloomfield

4. Manuel Carrillo of Capital

5. Jacob Hernandez of Santa Teresa

6. Jaron Markland of Belen

285 LBS

1. Estevan Chavez of Belen

2. Dante Norberto of Farmington

3. David Soto of Goddard

4. Joshua Ashley of Miyamura

5. Isaac Acosta of Deming

6. Pope Mariano of Grants

106 LBS

1. Andrew Trujillo of Robertson

2. Alex Holguin of Cobre

3. Vince Marin of Silver

4. Francisco Martinez of Pecos

113 LBS

1. Chirstopher Valencia of Taos

2. Ricky Villalobos of Silver

3. Esteban Molina of Cobre

4. Justin Salazar of Robertson

120 LBS

1. Zeke Marquez of Silver

2. Irven Delatorre of Cobre

3. Tyler Valencia of Taos

4. Cauy Ute of Shiprock

126 LBS

1. Diego Valerio of Taos

2. Lonnie Sandoval of Silver

3. Zeke Solis of Cobre

4. Kyle Toya of Bernalillo

132 LBS

1. Ramon Rodriguez of Silver

2. Andru Sanchez of Cobre

3. Brandon Montoya of Taos

4. Zachary Batie of Moriarty

138 LBS

1. Jonathan Trujillo of Robertson

2. Michael Aguirre of Silver

3. Dominic Smith of St. Michael`s

4. Dustin Beltran of Cobre

145 LBS

1. Tristan Trujillo of Robertson

2. Randy Maynes of Cobre

3. Sam Baca of St. Michael`s

4. Damion Marquez of Silver

152 LBS

1. Javier Tapia of Pojoaque Valley

2. Jayden Wietholter of Silver

3. Joseph Griego of Robertson

4. Orlando Romero of Pecos

160 LBS

1. Vinny Vega of Silver

2. Isiah Sifuentes of Cobre

3. Michael Shelton of Tucumcari

4. Shawn Mase of Bernalillo

170 LBS

1. Armando Galindo of Silver

2. Nathan Apodaca of Cobre

3. Xavier Garcia of Tucumcari

4. Zephaniah Hadley of Shiprock

182 LBS

1. Estevan Valerio of Taos

2. Travis Burson of Moriarty

3. Martin Rodriguez of Tierra Encantada

4. Pete Aragon of Robertson

195 LBS

1. Logan Charley of Shiprock

2. Darian Duran of Robertson

3. Jonathon Chavez of Pojoaque Valley

4. Clayton Demas of Taos

220 LBS

1. Julian Brittain of St. Michael`s

2. Antonio Norton of Tucumcari

3. Juwan Jacobs of Robertson

4. Antonio Gomez of Cobre

285 LBS

1. Babatunde Okundaye of Robertson

2. Michael Marin of Ruidoso

3. Morgan Thompson of Taos

4. Isaiah Valverde of Tucumcari

