ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at the University of New Mexico are visiting places around the world right from campus.

Students at the Centennial Science and Engineering Library can now test out virtual reality technology.

The school opened two new, high-tech spaces Friday with stations to experience VR. It allows the students to visit any place in the world from one place.

Friday’s event runs until 5 p.m.