Thousands join Rep. Pearce’s telephone town hall

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) – Nearly 10,000 callers participated in U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce’s telephone town hall, which his office said was an alternative way for the Republican congressman to meet with his constituents who are spread throughout New Mexico’s rural 2nd District.

The Current-Argus reports that callers brought up a range of issues for Pearce on Wednesday, including housing, regulation of state and federal lands and Republicans’ efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

To concerns about immigration, Pearce said President Donald Trump has “been pretty straight forward” about saying he would cut funding to sanctuary cities.

Many of those who joined the call said they liked the non-traditional format.

But Pearce’s telephone town hall was criticized by leaders in New Mexico’s Democratic Party, who said the congressman should address constituents’ concerns face-to-face.